William A. Schromm Sells 10,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 686,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ON stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.23. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,288,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,680,000 after purchasing an additional 368,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 115,378 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 322,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,142,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, October 27th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

