Windsor Group LTD Acquires 431 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $956,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $744,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 281,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

