Windsor Group LTD Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $75.30. 324,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,925. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.88 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is an increase from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.