Windsor Group LTD Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.25% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000.

ISTB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 265,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,800. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0997 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

