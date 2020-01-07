Windsor Group LTD Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,272. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.90 and its 200 day moving average is $288.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $203.54 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

