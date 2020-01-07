Wintrust Financial Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $70.41 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.05.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.