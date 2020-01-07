Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €220.00 ($255.81) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 95.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wirecard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €185.68 ($215.91).

Shares of Wirecard stock opened at €112.65 ($130.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a fifty-two week high of €159.80 ($185.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €111.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €133.46. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion and a PE ratio of 28.91.

Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

