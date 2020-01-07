Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WIX. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.93.

WIX stock opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

