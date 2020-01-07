Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,072 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,500% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

NYSE WH opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 230.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

