XYO (XYO) Tops One Day Volume of $2,484.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, YoBit, IDEX and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $2,484.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.69 or 0.05807539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001186 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, LATOKEN, BitMart, IDEX, YoBit, KuCoin and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

