YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Insider Sells £29,160 in Stock

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) insider Stephen Goodyear sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.31), for a total value of £29,160 ($38,358.33).

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 stock opened at GBX 1,654.20 ($21.76) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,636.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,633.60. The company has a market capitalization of $494.16 million and a P/E ratio of 27.57. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,890 ($24.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.15) target price on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

