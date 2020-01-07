Zacks: Analysts Expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report $135.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.21 million to $138.00 million. Nextgen Healthcare posted sales of $130.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $542.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.60 million to $545.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $568.00 million, with estimates ranging from $558.63 million to $579.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Dougherty & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 11.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

