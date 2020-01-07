Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%.

CUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $326,114.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,732 shares of company stock worth $690,664 over the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 154,639 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $17.99.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

