Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) to report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vaccinex.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 585.69%.

Several research firms have commented on VCNX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Vaccinex comprises about 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MSD Partners L.P. owned approximately 8.25% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

See Also: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.