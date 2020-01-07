Zacks: Brokerages Set $31.50 Target Price for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $31.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kura Sushi USA an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CLSA cut Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.79 million and a PE ratio of 103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.65. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

