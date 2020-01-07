Zacks: Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Clearfield an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 65,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Clearfield by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

