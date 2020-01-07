Zacks: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Given $24.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, VP Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 260,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $103,617.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $289,618 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

EBMT stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

