Zacks Investment Research Lowers Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) to Hold

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

MNLO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.09. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

