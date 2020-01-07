Zacks Investment Research Lowers OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OPTN. ValuEngine cut shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $336.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.74.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. Analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

