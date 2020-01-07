Zacks Investment Research Lowers PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PaySign from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

PAYS stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.55 million, a PE ratio of 105.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. PaySign has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. PaySign had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 66.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Quinn P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $165,450.00. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

