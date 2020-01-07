Zacks Investment Research Lowers Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PDM. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

PDM opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

