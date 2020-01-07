Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Plug Power stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $843.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

