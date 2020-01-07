Zacks Investment Research Upgrades L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Hold

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. L OREAL CO/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. L OREAL CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

