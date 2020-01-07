Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Hold

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $484.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.