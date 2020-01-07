Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) COO Sells $343,896.52 in Stock

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $343,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zayo Group stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zayo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,250,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,612,000 after buying an additional 436,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,813,000 after buying an additional 353,946 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zayo Group by 944.9% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zayo Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,483,000 after purchasing an additional 348,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the second quarter valued at $101,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

