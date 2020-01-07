Zebi (ZCO) Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded up 39.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Zebi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, IDEX, Liquid and Hotbit. Zebi has a total market cap of $419,183.00 and approximately $466.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded 38% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00188022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01449258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00122477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, DDEX, Hotbit, Liquid, LATOKEN and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.