Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Zel has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00401839 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00073761 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00105392 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002700 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 88,594,100 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

