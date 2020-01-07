Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider John Geschke Sells 5,700 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $447,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, John Geschke sold 239 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $18,670.68.

On Monday, December 23rd, John Geschke sold 100 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800.00.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Zendesk by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after buying an additional 101,500 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

