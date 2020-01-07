ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 54.8% Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $14,704.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00184843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.01394126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00025604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00119756 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

