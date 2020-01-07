Zumiez Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $887.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,590,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 661,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $7,724,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after acquiring an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Zumiez by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $63,874,000 after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

