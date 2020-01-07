Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.20 Per Share

Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Zytronic’s previous dividend of $7.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ZYT opened at GBX 251 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.13 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.42. Zytronic has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The stock has a market cap of $40.27 million and a P/E ratio of 14.94.

Zytronic (LON:ZYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Equities analysts expect that Zytronic will post 2989.999791 EPS for the current year.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

