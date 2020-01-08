-$0.01 EPS Expected for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S reported earnings of ($1.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.54).

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

BVXV stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.