-$0.26 EPS Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $517.98 million, a P/E ratio of -100.77 and a beta of -0.12. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $83,472.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,911,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $348,799.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,493,633.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,744 over the last three months. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

