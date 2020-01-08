$0.29 EPS Expected for Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $149.63 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at $418,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at $4,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 56.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 542,166 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

