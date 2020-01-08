$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.26. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $12,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $176,926,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $86,715,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $57,810,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $26,391,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 339,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

XPO opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.