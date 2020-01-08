1,297 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.32 and a 1-year high of $183.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.25.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

