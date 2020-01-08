$54.12 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to post $54.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.82 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $32.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $205.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.96 million to $207.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $267.41 million, with estimates ranging from $262.88 million to $270.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $112.21.

In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $2,027,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,852.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $209,470.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,857.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,658 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,976. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 160.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

