AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to “Buy”

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.15. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AAR by 27.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AAR by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.