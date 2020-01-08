Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Given Buy Rating at Loop Capital

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.28% from the stock’s previous close.

AAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 293.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $208,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

