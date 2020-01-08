ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ABB by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in ABB by 461.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

ABB stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. ABB’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

