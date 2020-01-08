Abcam (LON:ABC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($17.50) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon cut Abcam to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,264 ($16.63).

ABC opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.69) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 61.70. Abcam has a 1 year low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,359.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,273.15.

In other Abcam news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total value of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

