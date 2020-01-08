Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 21.93. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 61.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 881,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 335,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

