Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded to Neutral at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.27.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $203.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.88 and a 200 day moving average of $194.60. Accenture has a 12 month low of $142.69 and a 12 month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1,764.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.