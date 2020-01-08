Adams (LON:ADA) Shares Down 18%

Adams PLC (LON:ADA)’s stock price fell 18% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), 134 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.05.

About Adams (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.