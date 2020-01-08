ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ADTRAN’s performance is currently dampened by a pause in shipments to a Tier 1 customer in Latin America and a slowdown in spending by a Tier 1 customer in Europe. High technological obsolescence of its products increases operating costs with continuous R&D investments, limiting its growth potential. Increasing cost of sales remains a major cause of concern for ADTRAN. Markedly, its gross profit has declined at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2011 to 2018. Moreover, simmering Sino-U.S. tensions related to trade restrictions imposed on the sale of communication equipment to the firms of China have dented the industry's credibility, and have led to a loss of business for the company. However, ADTRAN continues to optimize its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communications service providers scale their network capabilities.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.89 on Monday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Balan Nair acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,950.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,383,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,597,000 after buying an additional 186,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 328,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ADTRAN by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADTRAN by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 248,296 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

