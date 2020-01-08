Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AJRD. ValuEngine cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

