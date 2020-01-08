Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Shares Up 12.9%

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) shot up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

