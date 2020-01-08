Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Position Cut by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.16.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.