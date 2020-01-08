Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Downgraded by Barclays

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 407.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 48,606 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 259,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 75,516 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 916.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.