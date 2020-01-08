Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Shares of ABTX opened at $37.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

